Gelang Patah Umno says not behind anti-Kit Siang banners, but…

Gelang Patah Umno denied knowledge who was responsible for several banners deriding the constituency’s MP Lim Kit Siang.GELANG PATAH, Aug 8 — Gelang Patah Umno said today it has no knowledge of who is behind several “colourful” banners deriding DAP’s Lim Kit Siang.

However, Gelang Patah Umno said they welcomed the banners and will also be producing their own banners to bid ‘goodbye’ to DAP’s Lim.

Gelang Patah Umno division chief Khairi A. Malik said the banners will be put-up around Gelang Patah town and will have the division’s Umno logo on it.

“We (Gelang Patah Umno) have nothing to hide as the banner deriding Lim is not from us.

“In fact we also will produce our own banners with a goodbye message to the Gelang Patah lawmaker and to say our thanks that he is leaving the constituency,” he said, after a Gelang Patah Umno Haj programme at the division’s office in Taman Nusantara here yesterday.

Khairi, who is also the Johor mentri besar’s political secretary, said that he is not worried about people associating the earlier banners with Umno.

“We believe that the banners that have went viral on social media were put-up by locals who are angered by Lim’s alleged decision to leave the constituency and his lack of responsibilities as the elected Gelang Patah representative,” he said.

From the earlier banners, Khairi said it shows that Lim is a symbol of the DAP in politics where the candidates are nominated to win seats and not to serve the people or constituents.

He said the veteran DAP leader had failed in his parliamentary duties to raise local issues in parliament.

Khairi alleged that Lim is also enjoying a secure position as he is drawing a salary as an elected member of parliament without properly serving the people.

“He (Lim) prefers to bring-up national issues. If he is wise and sensible, he would raise domestic issues faced by the Gelang Patah residents as there are variety of issues here,” he said, adding that the constituency has a list of infrastructure problems worth noting.

Meanwhile, Khairi urged all of Gelang Patah’s residents, irrespective of race, to vote against DAP in the next general elections as their nominated representative will not take care of the constituents.

“For the coming general elections, I believe that a non-Johorean DAP candidate, possibly a Malay from Kelantan, will contest here.

“If it is true, the said candidate will not understand the local sentiments as he is not from Johor.”

It is understood that Khairi was referring to former Cabinet member Datuk Zaid Ibrahim, who joined DAP earlier this year where the party will field him in Johor for the coming general elections.

A check by Malay Mail revealed that most of the banners ridiculing Lim, with hip song lyrics, on his alleged departure from Gelang Patah have been taken down.

One of the banners that appeared read: “It’s been a long way without you my friend, so I’ll vote you out when I see you again,” copying the ‘Fast and Furious 7’ soundtrack sung by Whiz Khalifa featuring Charlie Puth.

Another banner meanwhile contained the popular ‘Wrecking Ball’ lyric made popular by Miley Cyrus.

There was also a banner that read: “Sorry, Uncle Kit Siang, we are not Rihanna, we don’t love the way you lied.”

Some of the banners are missing, while one was found thrown on the ground in town.