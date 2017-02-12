GE14: Najib lists three ingredients for BN success

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak speaking at Dewan Seri Negeri, Wisma Darul Aman in Alor Star, February 11, 2017. — Bernama picALOR STAR, Feb 12 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has listed determination, teamwork and appropriate strategies as ingredients needed to ensure Barisan Nasional’s (BN) success in the 14th general election (GE14).

Citing the successful outing of the Baiduri team from Perak in the badminton tournament under the annual programme of the wives of BN elected representatives here yesterday, Najib said the three factors should serve as a guide and foundation for success.

“We should take a leaf from Baiduri’s success...we need to have determination, the resolve to win,” he said when closing the programme.

Baiduri, which represents the wives of BN elected representatives from Perak, won the team event after defeating the Association of the Wives of Ministers and Deputy Ministers (Bakti).

Elaborating on teamwork, which was evident in the Baiduri team, Najib said they appeared to work as family close-knit family, while deploying the appropriate strategies.

Also present was Najib’s wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor who is also Bakti president, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Bashah Md Hanipah.

The annual programme which began on Feb 7 saw the participation from 14 associations of wives of BN elected representatives across the country.

Najib also urged the wives of BN elected representatives to play a more proactive role in helping the people.

“Through these associations, charitable programmes will be yet another way of helping people who have fallen victims to misfortunes, including floods,” he said.

Earlier yesterday, Najib presented the prizes to winners of the badminton and bowling tournaments held in conjunction with the annual programme. — Bernama