GE14: MyPPP willing to switch two seats

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — MyPPP is willing to switch its two seats with Barisan Nasional (BN) component parties in the 14th General Election (GE14), said its president Tan Sri M Kayveas.

He said he had discussed with MCA president Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai and Gerakan president Datuk Seri Mah Siew Keong on the switch involving the Pasir Bedamar state seat in Teluk Intan, Perak and Kepong parliamentary seat in Selangor.

“The MCA president has agreed to give up a parliamentary or state seat to MyPPP and a decision on that matter will be announced later. We have also agreed to give away the Kepong parliamentary seat to Gerakan.

“MyPPP is not a party that is greedy for seats. Instead, it is a party that values unity and the spirit of cooperation among BN component parties to ensure victory in GE14,” he told Bernama after chairing MyPPP’s supreme council meeting here today.

Meanwhile, Kayveas, who is also advisor to the Transport Ministry, hinted that he would contest the Cameron Highlands parliamenrary seat in GE14.

“I have sought the blessing of rime Minister (Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak) before coming here (to serve the people). I will not simply come here if the prime minister did not give his blessing.

“I come here to ensure that BN would win here, not just because of getting the seat... I have come here to serve for over two years now,” he said.

The constituency is currently represented by former MIC president Datuk Seri G Palanivel who won it in GE13.

In GE13 Kayveas contested for BN in the Pasir Bedamar state seat in Teluk Intan, Perak but lost to Terence Naidu V King (DAP) by 13,037 votes.

He obtained 5,823 votes while Terence Naidu secured 18,860 votes. — Bernama