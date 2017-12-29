GE14 does not need to wait for completion of redelination, says EC chief

Election Commission chairman Datuk Seri Mohd Hashim Abdullah said that the next general election can be held at any time without the need for the redelination exercise to be completed. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 — The Election Commission has said that the next general election can be held at any time without the need for the redelination exercise to be completed.

Star Online reported that EC chairman Tan Sri Mohd Hashim Abdullah told reporters this on the sidelines of the public inquiry for Selangor voters to raise their objections regarding the redelineation exercise.

“Our duty is to complete the report and submit it to the Prime Minister,’’ Mohd Hashim was quoted as saying.

He added that prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has the discretion to decide when to table the report in Parliament.

Mohd Hashim also said the exercise was delayed by several issues such as the protest and subsequent legal action filed by Selangor that has claimed that it will alter the boundary lines and shift voter demographics drastically.