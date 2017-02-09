Gazebo at Bangi school collapses, five students injured

BANGI, Feb 9 ― Five students of SK Jalan Empat, Section 4, Bandar Baru Bangi here were injured today when the gazebo they were resting collapsed on them.

A spokesman from the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department said three of the students were 12, and two of them were 11 years old.

“Initial investigations revealed that damage to the structure had caused it to become weak, before collapsing,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

A team of firemen from the Bandar Baru Bangi Fire and Rescue Station rushed to the scene after receiving an emergency call at 2.38pm.

The students were later sent to the Kajang Hospital and health clinics nearby for treatment, he said. ― Bernama