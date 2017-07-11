‘Gay film’ screening in Penang cancelled after pressure from Islamists

The film, directed by Vu Ngoc Dang, is said to be the South-east Asian country’s 'first gay film'. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — A public screening of a Vietnamese film with homosexual elements scheduled tonight in Penang has been cancelled following pressure from several Islamist groups.

The 2011 film titled Lost in Paradise was supposed to be shown in an adult-only screening at the Performing Arts Centre of Penang (PenangPAC) in Tanjong Tokong but has been replaced with another movie.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, the film that was scheduled for viewing has now been replaced.

“Our management said the movie is unsuitable for screening due to its sensitive subject. So we decided to replace it,” a PenangPAC’s spokesman was quoted saying by New Straits Times (NST).

The film, directed by Vu Ngoc Dang, is said to be the South-east Asian country’s “first gay film”.

One part of the film portrays the love triangle between three men amid a backdrop of male prostitution.

It has been shown among others at the Toronto International Film Festival, Vancouver International Film Festival, and the Busan International Film Festival.

Hardline group Jaringan Muslimin Pulau Pinang chairman Hafiz Nordin was reported by NST saying the organisers should have been more careful when selecting the genre of the film to be screened.

“If they really are Malaysians, they should know that such movies should not be screened for the public even if it is done at their premises. This can be construed by some as a way of promoting homosexuality in our country,” he reportedly said.

Pro-Islamist portals IsmaWeb and menara.my have also ran articles protesting the screening.