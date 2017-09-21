Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Gaum slams Opposition’s attack on EPF’s US investments

Thursday September 21, 2017
11:21 AM GMT+8

Tools

The experience and skills of EPF in making investments should not be questioned, Zulkarnain said. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaThe experience and skills of EPF in making investments should not be questioned, Zulkarnain said. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 — The Opposition’s attacks on Prime Minister  Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak for his move to increase the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) investments in the United States reflected the low mentality of the opposition, said Gerakan Akar Umbi Umno Malaysia (Gaum) .

Its chairman, Datuk Zulkarnain Mahdar said their attacks also showed that they did not place the interests of the people as a priority.

“The experience and skills of EPF in making investments should not be questioned as records show that from the earlier investments made they had accrued profits which contributed greatly to their revenue.

“EPF has for several years invested in US and European market to increase the dividend returns of its depositors. Thus, the meeting between the governments of Malaysia and the US is only an additional initiative to expand EPF’s investment opportunities,” he said in a statement here today. — Bernama

