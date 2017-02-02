Last updated Friday, February 03, 2017 12:15 am GMT+8

Gaum makes reports to MACC against Shafie Apdal, Dr M

Thursday February 2, 2017
04:39 PM GMT+8

Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal speaks to reporters in Kuala Lumpur, July 28, 2015. — Picture by Saw Siow FengDatuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal speaks to reporters in Kuala Lumpur, July 28, 2015. — Picture by Saw Siow FengPUTRAJAYA, Feb 2 — NGO Gerakan Akarumbi Umno Malaysia (GAUM) today lodged reports with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission against former Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal and former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

GAUM chairman Datuk Zulkarnain Mahdar said the report was made following an allegation by Solidariti Anak Muda Malaysia (SAMM) founder Badrul Hisham Shaharin, in his blog on September 27 last year, of abuse of power by Mohd Shafie who is the former rural and regional development minister.

“This is our second report to the MACC because no action was taken by the MACC on our first report,” he said to reporters after making the report at the MACC office here.

Zulkarnain said a report was also lodged against Tun Dr Mahathir over the RM30 billion loss suffered by Bank Negara in foreign exchange trading in 1992 when he was the prime minister.

He said the report was made because so far no one had been held responsible for the huge loss of public funds.

“We will also lodge a police report as well as a report with Bank Negara Malaysia calling for the setting up of a special task force to investigate the loss,” he said. — Bernama

