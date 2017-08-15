Gatco residents want MB to solve plantation land crisis.

SEREMBAN, Aug 15 — Ninety residents of Kampung Serampang Indah (Gatco) in Jempol, 70 km from here, today handed over a memorandum of support to Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and the state government for striving to solve the Gatco plantation land crisis.

The memorandum was handed over to the private secretary of the Menteri Besar, Sharulfaizal Tahar at 9.45am.

Earlier, the residents, who bore banners as signs of support, gathered outside Wisma Negeri here at 9 am while shouting their backing for the Menteri Besar.

Headed by Gatco Village Development and Security Committee (JKKK) chairman Hamran Mohamad, they dispersed peacefully at 10 am. Also present was Gatco MIC branch chairman, R. Patiyah.

Speaking to reporters, Hamran said, on behalf of Kampung Serampang Indah (Gatco) residents, he expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Menteri Besar in solving the problem pertaining to the opening of land in the village.

He said the determination of the Menteri Besar over the issue had given them a ray of hope and confidence that the issue could be properly solved. — Bernama