Gatco Estate: Negri Sembilan govt ready to cooperate with MACC

— Picture by Yusof Mat Isa SEREMBAN, Aug 30 — The state government is ready to co-operate with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on the issue of sale and purchase of land in Kampung Serampang Indah, formerly known as the Gatco Estate, in Jempol.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said he had handed the matter over to MACC.

“It is up to the MACC to investigate. It is under their jurisdiction to investigate and the state government is ready to cooperate. In fact, if the MACC has a formula to resolve the issue, it will be welcomed.

“This has been a long-running issue and the state government is trying its best to help (solve the issue of) those who have been persecuted. We will do it transparently,” he said during a press conference after chairing the executive council meeting here, today.

Yesterday, four MACC officers came to the Local Government Unit of the State Secretary’s Office here to gather information regarding the issue.

The Gatco Estate dispute arose when Gatco settlers were unhappy over the sale of the land. — Bernama