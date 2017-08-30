Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Gatco Estate: Negri Sembilan govt ready to cooperate with MACC

Wednesday August 30, 2017
10:19 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Petrol prices set to rise 1 sen per litre on August 31Petrol prices set to rise 1 sen per litre on August 31

Floodwater still rising as Harvey makes second landfall in LouisianaFloodwater still rising as Harvey makes second landfall in Louisiana

Bangladesh score historic 20-run Test win over AustraliaBangladesh score historic 20-run Test win over Australia

The Edit: No FFM 29 nominees listThe Edit: No FFM 29 nominees list

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

— Picture by Yusof Mat Isa — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa SEREMBAN, Aug 30 — The state government is ready to co-operate with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on the issue of sale and purchase of land in Kampung Serampang Indah, formerly known as the Gatco Estate, in Jempol.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said he had handed the matter over to MACC.

“It is up to the MACC to investigate. It is under their jurisdiction to investigate and the state government is ready to cooperate. In fact, if the MACC has a formula to resolve the issue, it will be welcomed.

“This has been a long-running issue and the state government is trying its best to help (solve the issue of) those who have been persecuted. We will do it transparently,” he said during a press conference after chairing the executive council meeting here, today.

Yesterday, four MACC officers came to the Local Government Unit of the State Secretary’s Office here to gather information regarding the issue.

The Gatco Estate dispute arose when Gatco settlers were unhappy over the sale of the land. — Bernama

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline