Gas Malaysia raises natural gas tariff for non-power sector users

KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — Gas Malaysia Bhd has revised the natural gas tariff for Peninsular Malaysia’s non-power sector to the average effective tariff of RM26.46 per MMBtu (one million British Thermal Units), an increase of 0.57 per cent from RM26.31 per MMBtu previously.

In a filing to Bursa Malaysia, Gas Malaysia said the government, through the Energy Commission, had approved the revision for the non-power sector in Peninsular Malaysia for the period from July 1 to December 31, 2017.

The government has prescribed the Incentive Based Regulation (IBR) framework, which sets the Base Tariffs for a Regulatory Period of three years from January 2017 and allows changes in the gas costs to be passed through via the Gas Cost Pass Through (GCPT) mechanism every six months.

The average gas base tariff will be adjusted to RM28.05 per MMBtu.

In addition, under the GCPT mechanism, a rebate of RM1.59 per MMBtu will apply to all tariff categories for the period beginning July to December 2017.

This translates to an average effective tariff of RM26.46 per MMBtu.

Effective July 1, 2017, residential consumers will be charged a revised base tariff of RM20.23 per MMBtu from the existing base tariff of RM19.26 per MMBtu.

Type A users that consume up to 600 MMBtu annually, the revised base tariff effective July 1, 2017 would be RM26.11 per MMBtu compared with the existing base tariff of RM24.86 MMBtu.

For annual gas consumption of 601 to 5,000 MMBtu, the revised base tariff effective July 1, 2017 would be RM26.25 per MMBtu compared with the existing base tariff of RM24.99 per MMBtu.

For the annual gas consumption of 5,001 to 50,000 MMBtu, the revised base tariff effective July 1, 2017 would be RM26.51 per MMBtu compared with the existing base tariff of RM25.24 per MMBtu.

For the annual gas consumption of 50,001 to 200,000 MMBtu, the revised base tariff effective July 1, l2017 would be RM27.66 per MMBtu compared with the existing base tariff of RM26.33 per MMBtu.

For the annual gas consumption of 200,001 to 750,000 MMBtu, the revised base tariff effective July 1, 2017 would be RM27.66 per MMBtu compared with RM26.33 per MMBtu.

“While the tariff revision has no material impact on Gas Malaysia’s business operations, it is expected to contribute positively towards its financial position for the financial year ending December 31, 2017,” Gas Malaysia said. — Bernama