Last updated Wednesday, February 08, 2017 4:44 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Gas leak scare at Teluk Intan hospital lab

Wednesday February 8, 2017
03:43 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Ranieri’s job is safe for now, after Leicester owners back himRanieri’s job is safe for now, after Leicester owners back him

US senators clash over Trump attorney general pickUS senators clash over Trump attorney general pick

The Edit: Check out this Honest Trailer for ‘John Wick’The Edit: Check out this Honest Trailer for ‘John Wick’

Convicted serial rapist agreed to be monitored, IGP saysConvicted serial rapist agreed to be monitored, IGP says

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

TELUK INTAN, Feb 8 ― A gas leak at the Teluk Intan Hospital laboratory sent more than 50 employees scrambling for safety this morning.

All the staff rushed out of the building in the incident at about 10.30am. No one was injured. 

Teluk Intan Fire and Rescue Station chief Zulkifli Abdullah said 12 personnel were rushed to the hospital in three trucks after receiving a distress call at 10.40am. 

As a precautionary measure, the area around the laboratory building was cordoned off, he said when contacted by Bernama.

“An investigation found a pipeline leaking LPG gas in the pathology laboratory and we switched it off and ventilated the building. After an hour, the situation was back to normal,” he said. ― Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline