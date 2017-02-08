Gas leak scare at Teluk Intan hospital lab

TELUK INTAN, Feb 8 ― A gas leak at the Teluk Intan Hospital laboratory sent more than 50 employees scrambling for safety this morning.

All the staff rushed out of the building in the incident at about 10.30am. No one was injured.

Teluk Intan Fire and Rescue Station chief Zulkifli Abdullah said 12 personnel were rushed to the hospital in three trucks after receiving a distress call at 10.40am.

As a precautionary measure, the area around the laboratory building was cordoned off, he said when contacted by Bernama.

“An investigation found a pipeline leaking LPG gas in the pathology laboratory and we switched it off and ventilated the building. After an hour, the situation was back to normal,” he said. ― Bernama