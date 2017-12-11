‘Gangster’ road bully threatens ex-KL top cop, but leaves business card afterwards

The suspected road bully alighting from his Mercedes-Benz and approaching the Toyota Alphard along the middle of the Eastern Dispersal Link (EDL) on Sunday. — Picture courtesy of JB Tracer.JOHOR BARU, Dec 11 — Former Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Dell Akbar Khan and his entourage were threatened by a “gangster” who forced the vehicle he was travelling in to stop along the Bukit Amber interchange and the Eastern Dispersal Link (EDL).

Malay Mail understands that the incident occurred yesterday morning at 8.30am when Dell, who is now Malaysian Resources Corporation Bhd (MRCB) executive vice-president, was travelling in a rented Toyota Alphard multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) with three other management staff

The 69-year-old ex-top cop and also former Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) secretary-general was on a working visit with several senior MRCB staff to oversee the EDL’s operations here that the company owns.

Sources familiar with investigations said the MPV ferrying the staff was being driven by the company’s 40-year-old general manager when it was intercepted by a black Mercedes-Benz that was being driven haphazardly.

The driver of the black Mercedes-Benz trailed the MPV along along the Bukit Amber interchange near Kempas.

“The male suspect, who was described to be in a rage, was said to have forced the MPV to stop at the road shoulder where he then alighted and approached the drivers’ side with a metal object before hurling vulgarities to the driver,” said the sources.

Besides hurling vulgarities, sources said the suspect said that he was a “gangster” in a threatening manner.

But what was surprising was that the suspect then proceeded to give out his business card to the MPV driver before driving away from the scene.

Sources said that the drama did not end for Dell and his entourage as the suspect trailed them from behind and continued driving in a dangerous manner, forcing the MPV to stop in the middle of the EDL near the Bakar Batu and Permas Jaya exit.

“This time round, the suspect was said to have alighted from his car again holding the same metal object while hurling vulgarities and accusing the MPV’s occupants of taking photos of his car,” said the sources.

Initial investigations revealed that the two vehicles that abruptly stopped in the middle of the EDL expressway created minor congestion and endangered other motorists.

Popular Johor-based Facebook social media and traffic page JB Tracer captured images of the incident.

It is understood that the suspect then drove off towards the Bakar Batu and Permas Jaya exit.

Authorities have since identified the suspect, thanks to the business card he gave out to driver of the MPV.

The suspect is said to be a fleet manager with a Johor Baru-based developer.

Police have yet to apprehend the suspect and are investigating the case under criminal intimidation together with mischief.