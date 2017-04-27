Gang armed with homemade weapons busted

KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — A merciless gang, who turned everyday items into weapons, have been going around terrorising and robbing foreign workers in the city since early this year.

Their reign of terror was, however, cut short after police arrested five men and seized the homemade weapons along with a cache of stolen items from a house along Jalan Loke Yew on Tuesday.

Some of the improvised weapons included a PVC pipe fitted with a rock at one end, creating a makeshift baton; a piece of wood with nails, and a metal rod fashioned from a broken piece of furniture.

Dang Wangi police chief Asst Comm Mohd Sukri Kaman said the gang usually operated around midnight and their recent attack took place on early Saturday morning.

During the 1am incident, a Bangladeshi national was walking to his quarters along Jalan Loke Yew when a suspect on a motorcycle approached him.

“The victim was beaten and later forced to direct the suspect to where he lived with 17 other male foreign workers,” he said.

Mohd Sukri said the suspect then alerted his accomplices, who arrived armed with their homemade weapons along with knives and parang.

The suspects robbed all 18 victims of their cash and 20 mobile phones before fleeing.

Investigations led a raiding team to a house along Jalan Loke Yew, where five local men, aged 19 to 36, were arrested.

Mohd Sukri said 30 mobile phones and several items, believed to be used as weapons in at least three robberies, were among the items seized. Mohd Sukri shows one of the weapons, a plastic hose, that was used in the robberies at the workers’ quarters.

https://ssl.gstatic.com/ui/v1/icons/mail/images/cleardot.gif