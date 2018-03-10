Gandhi says youths from Malaysia, India need to boost collaboration

Rahul Gandhi speaks at an event In Singapore March 8, 2018. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — India and Malaysia’s younger generations should collaborate more in fields such as education and entrepreneurship, according to Indian politician Rahul Gandhi.

He noted that Malaysia had been sending students to pursue their education in India.

“And in small businesses, for example, we need to see what’s required here and in India and see how we can help each other to solve problems,” he said.

Gandhi said this during the townhall session at the Malaysian Indian Youth Conclave (iYCON) 2018 organised by MIC’s Young Professional Bureau (YPB), an organisation under the national MIC Youth Movement.

The one-day convention focused on four key areas, namely addressing foundations, livelihood and wealth, social inclusion and cohesion, as well as realising potential.

At the session moderated by YPB chairman Kishva Ambigapathy, Gandhi said there was a need to address issues such as youth unemployment in India, along with efforts to boost small and medium enterprises, agriculture and infrastructure.

His father, grandmother and great-grandfather were all prime ministers in post-independence India.

In attendance at today’s event was Health Minister and MIC president Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam. — Bernama