Gamer arrives at tournament with RM10 and leaves with RM15,000

Luqman (left) and Kathireswaran are all smiles before their final, January 15, 2018. — Picture by Chris MohanKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — He walked into Putra World Trade Centre with only RM10 but left the 2018 Malaysia Cyber Games (MCG2018) RM15,000 richer.

Kathireswaran Sugumaran, 24, from Ampang defeated Muhammad Luqman Haziq, 21, 2-1 in the Fifa 18 final match on Day Two of MCG2018 which happened over last weekend.

The mechanical engineering student said he never thought he’d win the event and dedicated his victory to his parents.

“I brought about RM10 with me which is sufficient for me to go back home with. Lucky for me I’m walking back with more money than I have in my savings.

“I dedicate this victory to my parents and all my winnings are for them — because without my mom and dad I wouldn’t have been able to do it,” he said.

Kathireswaran who’s been playing Fifa since the 2013 edition (Fifa 14) said after his parents realised that he could make some money through the game they allowed him to pursue his dreams.

“At first my dad wasn’t too supportive as e-sports was still very new in Malaysia and he realised it took up quite a bit of my time.

“After a couple of years and winning a few local tournaments, he changed his mind. My mum has always been neutral but she’s much more supportive too now.

“It’s come to the point now that whenever they see me playing a different game — they scold me. They want me to excel at one game and for their determination, this victory is theirs.”

A student, he sets a strict timetable to balance his studies and gaming.

“My main priority is to complete my studies. I spend about three hours a day studying and another three practising the game.”

The RM15,000 he won is the biggest in his e-sports career so far.

“I’ll focus on my studies over the next few days before starting to play again.

“I’ve got a competition coming up next month and I need to prepare for that,” he added.

As for his future, Kathireswaran said his goal is to be a full-time gamer and engineer.

“I love both and I feel if someone can balance their studies and games — it’s no issue.”

He lost the first match in the final before winning on penalties in the second one. In the third game, he used Spanish outfit Atletico Madrid to defeat his opponent who used Manchester United.

“During an online game last week I actually lost to him 6-1. Penalties are my weakness and I’m surprised I won the second match.”

His opponent Luqman meanwhile will be leaving to Barcelona on Saturday to compete at the FIFA Ultimate Team Champions Cup.

Luqman won 154 of his 160 games and is ranked 49th in the world.