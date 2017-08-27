‘Game of Thrones’ author posts pic of Sarawak visit with Quentin Tarantino

Director Quentin Tarantino and author George RR Martin are seen in this picture posted on Twitter. — Picture via Twitter/GRRMspeakingKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — George RR Martin shared a boat ride with cult movie director Quentin Tarantino in Sarawak, according to a picture of the two shared by the award-winning author.

Martin posted the photograph of them enjoying drinks together on a riverboat on what appears to be a cruise on Sungai Sarawak near Kuching.

“Just two guys who love movies. (Still hoping we can check out each other’s theatres one of these days),” Martin wrote on Twitter.

The post is dated August 25, but it is unclear if the photograph is recent.

While social media users have identified the location as along with Kuching Waterfront, others have noted that the buildings in the background do not resemble their current state.

Martin is the acclaimed writer of the A Song of Ice and Fire series that is the basis of the hit HBO adaptation, The Game of Thrones, which is now in its seventh season.

Tarantino is the Academy Award-winning director of such cult hits as Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill, and most recently, The Hateful Eight.

