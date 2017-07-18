Gambling outlets open shop in jungles after crackdown, cops reveal

Police crackdown on illegal gambling outlets in Penang has led to operators resorting to online gambling. — Reuters file picGEORGE TOWN, July 18 — Massive police crackdown has led to illegal gambling outlets resorting to holding their activities in jungles and online, said Penang police chief Commissioner Datuk Chuah Ghee Lye.

Chuah said the police have launched a massive operation against illegal gambling outlets since January this year codenamed “Ops Dadu”, referring to “dice” in Malay.

“They went to the extent of giving out tablets at food courts, open spaces and even in the jungles,” he said in a press conference at the police headquarters today.

He said one illegal gambling group was caught red-handed doing business this way where the police seized 19 Samsung tablets.

Penang police conducted a total of 215 raids since January this year under the operation and 268 traders were arrested.

A total of 384 gamblers were detained.

Meanwhile, 448 simulator machines, 633 slot machines, 119 computers, 19 tablet computers, four mobile phones and RM80,996 were seized during the raids.

Chuah said they sent 62 letters to the local council to take action against illegal gambling outlets that were operating under the guise of “family entertainment centres”.

“The council must cancel the family entertainment centre permits for having gambling elements in their outlets,” he said.

Chuah also urged the public to report any illegal gambling activities they noticed by calling the phone number 04-226 1610.