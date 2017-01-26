Gamblers jump into crocodile-infested waters in bid to flee cops

The seven gamblers made a desperate bid to escape, with some of them jumping into the fast-flowing Bako River. — APF picMIRI, Jan 26 — A group of gamblers jumped into the crocodile-infested Bako river in a desperate attempt to flee a police raid here yesterday.

According to The Star Online, police officers had to rescue the seven gamblers who were found taking part in the illegal activity behind a shop in Bako town.

“They made a desperate bid to escape, with some of them jumping into the fast-flowing Bako River behind the shop,” Sarawak CID Chief Senior Asst Comm Datuk Dev Kumar was quoted saying.

“The river is infested with crocodiles — they were lucky they survived. We fished them out of the water using a sampan (boat).

“We will charge them with illegal gambling,” he said.

The raid was part of Sarawak police’s ongoing statewide crackdown on gambling, which have led to 43 raids and 112 arrests so far, Dev Kumar told The Star Online.

“About 105 gambling machines and RM44,460 have been seized,” he added.