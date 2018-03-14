Gagasan Sejahtera to contest all Perak seats

Perak PAS commissioner Razman Zakaria (seated, second from left) speaks at a press conference on March 14, 2018. — Picture by Marcus PheongIPOH, March 14 — Gagasan Sejahtera, made up of PAS, Parti Ikatan Bangsa Malaysia, and Parti Cinta Malaysia, will be contesting all 24 parliament seats and 59 state seats in Perak in the coming 14th General Election.

From that total, Perak PAS commissioner Razman Zakaria said PAS would be contesting 19 parliament seats and 43 state seats.

He stressed however, that PAS would not be working together with any other parties besides those in the Gagasan Sejahtera coalition.

“The decision to contest all the seats was made based on our party’s presence throughout the state,” Razman told a press conference today.

“We have around 750 divisions throughout 24 parliamentary constituencies around Perak, made up of 100,000 members.

“They will be our machinery, and this will show that we have the manpower to set up an administration for the state.”

Razman said PAS had set its sights on winning at least 30 of the 43 state seats it contested, but said he was unable to announce the list of candidates yet.

Razman also announced that four seats would be allocated for members of its Dewan Himpunan Penyokong PAS (DHPP), which is its non-Muslim wing.

He underlined that PAS had members from a variety of backgrounds and experiences, including professionals, religious leaders, Muslims and non-Muslims.

Asked about the perception that Gagasan Sejahtera would be a spoiler in the coming polls, Razman replied with a withering response.

“That’s what some people’s views are, but it doesn’t mean that it is a fact. We can also say that Pakatan Harapan is a spoiler,

“One of the good things about our party is that we don’t feel the need to fight for seats, which is something we see from others,” he said.

Razman said Perak PAS would only be releasing its own manifesto after the party’s headquarters announced its general manifesto