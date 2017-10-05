Gabungan AQRS gets RM1.2b LRT3 construction project

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — Gabungan AQRS Bhd’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Gabungan Strategik Sdn Bhd, has been awarded an RM1.2 billion Light Rail Transit Line 3 (LRT3) construction project by Prasarana Malaysia Bhd.

In a filing to Bursa Malaysia today, Gabungan AQRS said, the project included the construction of Guideway, Stations, Park and Ride, Ancillary Buildings and other associated works for Package GS04.

The group said the project is for a period of 38 months and is expected to contribute positively to the group’s earnings for the financial year ending Dec 31, 2017 onwards.

Upon the award of the project, Gabungan AQRS’s outstanding order book as at to-date amounts to RM2.6 billion. — Bernama