Furious traders hijack Penang enforcement lorry only to get arrested (VIDEO)

MBPP enforcement officers on motorcycles chase a lorry hijacked by two traders in Penang in this screenshot taken from the video.GEORGE TOWN, May 5 — Angered over what they deemed as unfair enforcement action on their stall, two men drove off with the Penang Island City Council’s (MBPP) enforcement lorry to the Pulau Tikus police station here last night only to be arrested when they arrived at the station.

In the 8.50pm incident last night, the men took off with the lorry as MBPP enforcement officers started seizing their tables and chairs obstructing a walkway in Tanjung Tokong.

What ensued was a 2km chase by MBPP officers on motorcycles as the two men headed towards the Pulau Tikus police station to lodge a report against the enforcement officers for seizing their tables and chairs.

The men even recorded a video of themselves swearing at the MBPP enforcement officers as they drove the lorry recklessly.

“They only know how to victimise us Malay traders, we don’t see them taking action against Chinese traders,” they claimed in the video.

The duo, who subsequently uploaded the video on social media, also claimed the council did not issue them any notices before taking enforcement action against them.

The men, aged 28 and 34, were arrested when they arrived at the police station.

Northeast district police chief ACP Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said the men will be investigated for using criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of duty under Section 353 of the Penal Code.

The men have been remanded until May 7.

Following the incident, MBPP and Pulau Tikus assemblyman Yap Soo Huey called separate press conferences today.

Yap had demanded the council show figures of their enforcement actions against illegal traders to prove that they were not selective in taking action against traders.

“Since people from the stall last night felt that MBPP only takes action against Malay stalls, I’m asking MBPP to show proof and tell us the location of Chinese stalls that have been dismantled or had items confiscated in 2017,” she said.

She said if MBPP can’t name at least 10 ethnic Chinese stalls in the island it had taken action against, this meant the council is biased.

MBPP secretary Yew Tung Seang denied the council only took action against Malay traders.

The council released statistics of its enforcement actions where 103 were against Malay traders, 158 against ethnic Chinese traders, 31 against Indian traders and 13 against traders of other minority ethnicity.

This meant that for this year, 52 per cent of the enforcement action were against ethnic Chinese traders, 34 per cent against Malay traders, 10 per cent against Indian traders and four per cent others.

MBPP council licensing director Azman Sirun said they had issued several notices to this particular illegal stall since April last year.

The council had raided the illegal stall four times since last year, on June 3, August 8, November 23 and last night.