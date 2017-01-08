Last updated Monday, January 09, 2017 7:04 am GMT+8

Fuel supply sent to Bario to overcome shortage

Sunday January 8, 2017
11:58 AM GMT+8

KUCHING, Jan 8 — The Sarawak office of the Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry has sent diesel and petrol supply to Bario yesterday to overcome the fuel shortage on the highland.

Its director, Datuk Stanley Tan said 10,000 litres of diesel and 3,000 litres of petrol was sent to the area.

“The second delivery will be made tomorrow (Monday) and scheduled to arrive the next day due to poor road condition,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the last delivery of the fuel to the area was made last Dec 5.

Last Friday (Jan 6), a newspaper reported on the acute shortage of diesel and petrol supply in Bario, which is in the interior of Sarawak. — Bernama

