Fuel prices up again at midnight

RON95 will be priced at RM2.20 per litre while RON97 will cost RM2.48 per litre. — File picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 — Pump prices for petrol as well as diesel will rise at midnight tonight with an increase of four sen for both RON95 and RON97.

Diesel price will go up one sen to RM2.05 per litre.