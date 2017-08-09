Fuel prices up again across the board at midnight

Pump prices for both grades of petrol as well as diesel will rise at midnight August 9, 2017. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — Pump prices for both grades of petrol as well as diesel will rise at midnight tonight with an increase of five sen and seven sen for RON95 and RON 97, respectively.

According to Putrajaya’s weekly price announcement, RON95 will increase by five sen to RM2.12/L while RON97 will climb by seven sen to RM2.39/L.

Diesel price will go up by one sen to RM2.06/L.

This is the second straight week of increase after RON95 and RON97 went up by four sen and diesel by six sen in the previous week.

The prices were announced by the Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry as part of the weekly price-setting structure that it said would be maintained for the time being.

Putrajaya began the weekly announcements for the ceiling prices of fuel on March 29, after it discarded the monthly managed float system.