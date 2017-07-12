Fuel prices up across the board at midnight

According to Putrajaya’s weekly price announcement, RON95 will increase by 4 sen to RM1.97/L while RON97 will climb by 3 sen to RM2.22/L. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — Pump prices for both grades of petrol as well as diesel will rise at midnight tonight.

Diesel price will go up by 5 sen to RM1.96/L.

The prices were announced by the Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry as part of the weekly price-setting structure that it said would be maintained for the time being.

Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin said discussions with the Finance Ministry and fuel retailers were ongoing to arrive at a “win-win” price-setting mechanism.

Putrajaya began the weekly announcements for the ceiling prices of fuel on March 29, after it discarded the monthly managed float system.