Fuel prices set to drop at midnight

Fuel prices are down across the board for the first week of December. — Reuters picPETALING JAYA, Dec 6 — Fuel prices for RON95, RON97 and diesel will see a reduction starting tomorrow.

According to The Star Online, RON95 and RON97 will drop by one sen to RM2.29 and RM2.57 per litre respectively.

Meanwhile, diesel is set to go down by four sen to RM2.21 per litre from RM2.25.

The new prices, which were announced on RTM1 this evening, will be in effect from 12.01am on December 7 until December 13.