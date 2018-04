Fuel prices remain unchanged this week

The prices will take effect from 12.01am on April 5. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — Fuel prices will remain unchanged across the board for the week of April 5-11.

RON95, RON97 and diesel will be priced at RM2.20 per litre, RM2.47 per litre and RM2.18 per litre respectively.

The prices, which were announced on Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) this evening, will take effect from 12.01am on April 5.