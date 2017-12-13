Fuel prices down second week in a row

Fuel prices will drop for the week starting December 14, 2017. — File pic by KE OoiKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 — Fuel prices for RON95, RON97 and diesel will drop tomorrow for the second consecutive week.



According to the Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry, RON95 will retail at RM2.25 per litre, down from RM2.29 last week.

RON97 will retail at RM2.52 per litre, five sen less than last week, while diesel will be priced at RM2.20 per litre, down a sen.

Petrol prices had peaked during the week starting November 16, with RON95 and RON97 retailing then at RM2.38 and RM2.66 per litre.

Under the weekly fuel price system, the new prices will be effective from 12.01am tomorrow for a week.