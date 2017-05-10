Fuel prices dip again

The pump prices for both petrol and diesel will drop for a second consecutive week on May 10, 2017.— Reuters file picKUALA LUMPUR, May 10 — Pump prices for both petrol and diesel will drop for a second consecutive week tonight.

According to the weekly Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry announcement, retail prices for RON95 and RON97 petrol will fall by 10 sen at midnight, to RM2.01 and RM2.29 respectively.

Diesel will see a larger decline in price, dropping 13 sen to RM1.95.

All prices are per litre of fuel and effective after midnight.

Putrajaya began the weekly announcements for the ceiling prices of fuel on March 29.