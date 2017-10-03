FT mufti: Muslim-only laundry ‘not sensible’ in Malaysia

Pictures of the launderette in Muar, Johor displaying a sign that it only allowed Muslim customers at the premise had been widely shared on the social media since last month. — Picture via FacebookKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 — Datuk Zulkifli Mohamad criticised the discriminatory practice of Muslim-only laundrettes today, pointing to the plural nature of the society in Malaysia.

In a statement, the Federal Territories mufti said his office understands the wish and goal of the owner, but insisted that the Islamic jurisprudence of co-existence prioritise the attitude of celebrating each other’s differences.

“Therefore, we feel it is not sensible for such discrimination to exist, what more allowing its usage.

“This should result in a more peaceful feeling and achieving a harmony within the society,” Zulkifli said.

Zulkifli said God had commanded Muslims in Quran to do good to those who do not share their religion, and to avoid insult, conflict and disaster against the latter.

“We have to realise that the ties and unity among humans are linked to the spirit of humanity and not just on faith, although the latter is more important,” Zulkifli said.

“The nature of humanity is to wish for peace, togetherness and justice that drives us in appreciating the jurisprudence of co-existing among plurality. It is a need for all humans to realise that no matter how different they are when it comes to skin colour, race, politics and religions, they are all brothers.”

The launderette then removed the sign and apologised following a rebuke from Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar.

Another launderette with similar policy in Perlis also reversed its restriction in the same week after a visit from the state Mufti Datuk Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin and Raja Muda Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail.