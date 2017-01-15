FT ministry proposes free futsal court

Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor said the free futsal court initiative would be implemented to promote a healthy lifestyle. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — The Ministry of Federal Territories plans to provide futsal court facilities free of charge for city dwellers in the near future.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor said the initiative would be implemented to promote a healthy lifestyle besides easing the financial burden of the young generation in carrying out sporting activities.

“The government is concerned about the financial constraints and the rising cost of living in the urban areas, so such facilities will assist the people in enjoying a better life.

“This proposal cropped up initially when there were young people in Putrajaya complaining about the difficulty in playing futsal there because of the fees and the long waiting period and so on, thus we will implement it in Kuala Lumpur too,” he said after officiating the campaign to fly the Federal Territory flag at the Kuala Lumpur City Hall Square, here today.

In the programme held simultaneously with the ‘KL Car Free Morning’ event, 5,000 city dwellers attended to fly the Federal Territory flag. — Bernama