FT minister: Integrated public transport hub planned for Putrajaya

Tengku Adnan said discussions will be held to introduce a free bus service in Putrajaya. — Bernama picPUTRAJAYA, Dec 11 — There is a plan to improve the public transport system in Putrajaya towards creating an integrated land public transport hub in this sprawling federal administrative capital in future.

Federal Territories Minister, Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor said the plan would take into consideration the proposal to increase the bus express services from other parts of the peninsula, Singapore and Thailand to Putrajaya so as to bring in a diversity of visitors from various destinations.

“There is also the plan to review the proposed introduction of monorail and tram services in Putrajaya after this so that the residents here will choose public transport as a mode to move around. In its early days of establishment, Putrajaya had only about 15,000 residents but the number has now reached over 80.000.

“Therefore, several matters should be looked at again to improve the public transport system in Putrajaya,” he said at the signing of an agreement on the acquisition of Pengangkutan Awam Putrajaya Travel & Tours (PAPTT) Sdn Bhd shares between Putrajaya Leisures and Services (Pulse) Group Sdn Bhd and Konsortium Bas Ekspres Semenanjung (M) (KBESM) Sdn Bhd, here, today.

With the signing of the agreement, KEBSM which is a subsidiary company of GETS Global Berhad, will own 79.99 per cent equity in PAPTT.

Prior to this, both parties had signed a memorandum of understanding last October where GETS Global announced it would ensure that 150 electric buses would be operating in Putrajaya by 2025 to replace the existing NGV-run buses.

Met by reporters after witnessing the signing of the agreement, Tengku Adnan who is also the Member of Parliament for Putrajaya, said he wished to see the electric buses in operation earlier than 2025.

He said discussions would also be held to introduce a free bus service in Putrajaya, like the GOKL bus service in Kuala Lumpur. — Bernama