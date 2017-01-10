FT minister: Govt allocates RM12m annually to provide free school bus service in KL

Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor said the sum involved disbursements to 67 operators providing more than 160 vans and school buses in 74 PPRs and PAs in the capital. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — Beginning Jan 3, the government has allocated about RM12 million a year to provide free school bus service for 8,072 children staying at public housing projects (PPR) and public housing (PA) here.

Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor said the sum involved disbursements to 67 operators providing more than 160 vans and school buses in 74 PPRs and PAs in the capital.

He said the government would use the services of existing operators, adding that the estimated cost for each student was about RM80 a month.

“This assistance is given only to residents of PPRs and PAs as the government understands the life constraints (cost of living) of citizens is high.

“Thus, we will always look at means to lighten their burden,” he told reporters after visiting PPR Kerinchi, Lembah Pantai here today.

Tengku Adnan said the bus service provided would be continously monitored for quaility improvement purposes.

Meanwhile, on PAS’ request to hold the ‘355 Assembly’ at Dataran Merdeka, he said the ministry would disallow it.

“We will not allow anyone to hold demonstrations or rallies at Dataran Merdeka. We will only allow if they agree to organise it at the Titiwangsa Stadium,” he added.

Media reports had stated that PAS would hold a massive rally aimed at providing explanation to the public, especially Muslims, on the amendments to the Shariah Court (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act 1965, otherwise known as Act 355. — Bernama