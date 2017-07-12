Frustrated DAP demands re-election order letter in 48 hours

Gobind Singh Deo says DAP has yet to get any formal notice to carry out re-elections of its central executive committee (CEC) five days after the RoS made a media statement through Facebook. ― Picture by KE OoiKUALA LUMPUR, July 12 ― The Registrar of Societies (RoS) has been given until the end of office hours Friday to issue a letter ordering the DAP to hold fresh elections for its top leadership.

The federal Opposition party’s legal bureau chief Gobind Singh Deo issued another statement saying the DAP has yet to get any formal notice to carry out re-elections of its central executive committee (CEC) five days after the RoS made a media statement through Facebook.

“I give the ROS 48 hours. If it doesn't either by letter or otherwise respond by end of office hours this Friday, DAP will have no choice but to consider its options to deal with this position,” the Puchong MP said in a statement.

He reiterated that the party cannot hold a reelection of its CEC as ordered “without official communication from the ROS to that effect”, saying that forcing it to do so is most unreasonable.

“The letter is therefore absolutely essential to us. It must set out clearly any decision made and the orders or directions we need to comply with,” he added.

In the statement last Friday, RoS director-general Datuk Mohammad Razin Abdullah said it has no plans to deregister the DAP, but told the party to hold fresh CEC elections as its 2013 reelection was found to have been in breach of the law.

DAP had held a re-election in September 2013 after the RoS ruled its 2012 party polls as invalid due to a tabulation error.