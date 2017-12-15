From humble beginnings, some food stalls move up the chain

Lenny Tee speaks to Malay Mail during an interview in Kuala Lumpur. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 ― Eateries are a risky business in which many struggle just to survive, but also one where inspiring success stories abound.

At a time when larger commercial chains are leaving Malaysia, some enterprising Malaysians have found the opportunity not just to thrive, but to grow their food stalls to full-fledged restaurants.

Malay Mail spoke to three such businesses — RizCoconut, Down To Bones and Bamboo Biryani Klang — about their journeys.

RizCoconut

RizCoconut began as a small stall taking up a spot in a restaurant in Taman Desa over a decade ago, selling nasi lemak and nyonya kuih based on family recipes.

According to Lenny Tee, the co-founder of RizCoconut, the decision to move a dedicated shoplot came about after the number of customers outgrew the previous location.

“I cannot remember the average number of people who visited the stall when we first started about 10 to 12 years ago, but it (the number of patrons) grew and we knew expansion must be done to cater to this demand,” she told Malay Mail.

The business was started by Lenny’s sister, Karen, and the former initially helped out before venturing into the corporate sector.

“But when her business grew, I decided to quit my job and help her again,” Lenny said.

The shift from stall to restaurant saw their monthly takings go from between RM15,000 and RM20,000 to RM100,000, although Lenny said profits have not risen in the same fashion.

She estimated that margins only improved from 25 per cent before to 30 per cent now, due to the higher overheads of operating from a dedicated restaurant.

Lenny also cited higher food costs today, as well as RizCoconut’s decision to offer larger servings to patrons now.

“We have also increased the quantity or portion of our food so our customers get a good value for money.

“We do not believe in hiking food prices simply and compromise on other aspects, especially on the quality,” she said.

A plate of nasi lemak with an accompanying chicken dish sells for under RM10 at RizCoconut, while the nyonya kuih that they started with remain just as popular as before.

Down To Bones

Like RizCoconut, Down to Bones also outgrew its original location where it served pork ribs, but the stall started by a group of three friends found the need to move in less than two years of opening.

What was once just a little stall with three menu items has now moved into a shoplot in Taman OUG after it was “overwhelmed” by customers, said one its founders.

“Initially, we had zero staff as we were unsure how to scale up the business,” Chin Jun Kit, one of three partners, told Malay Mail.

“We started with a capital of RM6,000 (RM2,000 from each partner). From there we gradually built our sales and portfolio, which enabled us to partly fund our own brick-and-mortar [outlet],” he added.

Chin explained that the first year was a learning experience, as the trio grappled with space shortage and experimented with different layouts.

The impermanent nature of a stall also meant a lot of setting up and moving things around each day.

“The whole one year or so of a hawker journey was fulfilling and enabled us to be more confident in wanting to achieve something more,” he said.

The move has also been lucrative for the partners, with Chin estimating that they have tripled their profits from the RM20,000 they used to make at the stall.

But he explained that the hours were now significantly longer than before, when they had only opened on weekends.

He added that Down to Bones also became better at procuring ingredients locally now, with 95 per cent coming from local sellers.

“For example, we use local pork which tastes just as good (as imported products),” he said, adding that sourcing locally also meant fresher ingredients.

The trio also kept their initial costs low by opting for modest furnishings and renovations.

Besides its barbecued pork ribs that are served with a generous side of coleslaw and mash potatoes, the restaurant is also famous for its grilled lamb and chicken dishes.

A group of three can expect to pay no more than RM90 for a meal.

Stellamary and her family prepare food for delivery at Klang Bamboo Biryani Restaurant. — Picture by Miera ZulyanaKlang Bamboo Biryani

While Malaysians are already familiar with biryani, a dish of spiced meats and long-grained rice, this stall introduced locals and even some Singaporeans to biryani cooked in bamboo segments.

But their journey up the value chain was less rosy than the preceding two: they started selling their famous bamboo Biryani along Jalan Tun Dr Ismail in Taman Sri Andalas last year, before authorities warned them to relocate as their patrons were causing traffic congestion.

So, they uprooted the stall and its two canopies, moving to its current location in a shoplot.

“The response for bamboo biryani was overwhelming and so we decided to move into a proper a shoplot as MPK (Klang Local Council) had asked us to move elsewhere,” M. Stellamary told Malay Mail.

Unlike Rizcoconut and Down to Bones, Stellamary’s business made less as a restaurant than when it had just been a stall.

Her business used to net around RM48,000 on the back of monthly costs of about RM60,000. Now that her costs have risen to around RM100,000 due to the move, she takes home less than half her previous profits.

“We were making much more when we were operating by the roadside,” Stella said.

“Our profit now is about RM20,000 a month because the price of our biryani had only increased by RM2 and RM3,” she said.

Recipe for success?

All three eateries gave Malay Mail a common piece of advice to pass on to would-be restaurateurs: have perseverance and commitment.

“Do not shut down any crazy ideas that may seem feasible after putting in enough thoughts. Always think from the customer’s perspective to understand the market gaps for penetration,” Chin said.

“Also, get your hands dirty as it will help you in the long run in knowing your business and industry,” he added.

As for Lenny, she stressed the importance of being ambitious and to not give up when dealt with a challenge.

“We started off our stall with just a few thousands of ringgit and then we, three partners, were able to pump in RM400,000 to kick-start into a brick and mortar.

“If my sister had given up after a few years in the beginning, we would not be where we are today,” she said.

For Stella, it was most important to have faith in yourself and your goals, adding that it was vital not to allow naysayers to discourage you from pursuing your dreams.

“That is the most important thing in life, when you strive to achieve something great,” she said.