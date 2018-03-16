From cosmetics, Nur Sajat now has her own online reality TV series

Nur Sajat’s latest web reality series provides a glimpse into the cosmetic entrepreneur’s life. — Picture via Instagram/Nur Sajat

KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — Like other enterprising celebrities, Nur Sajat Kamaruzzaman has moved on from singing and her cosmetics business to start her own web-based reality TV series — Nur Sajat Extra.

The Let’s Cantik cosmetics queen, who came under scrutiny from Islamic authorities recently over public speculation concerning her gender and clothing choices, hoped her fans will also accept her for who she is through the TV series.

“Just consider it as entertainment, don’t dwell in negativity, take the positive,” she was reported by Malay daily Sinar Harian as saying.

The seven-minute vlog features Sajat’s business, family and lifestyle, among other topics.

“If you want to see what Nur Sajat’s life journey is like, watch it.

“There’s a lot of information and it’s all done without a script,” she added.

The 30-episode series began broadcasting on February 28 on video website Tonton. New episodes are screened every Wednesday and Thursday.

Nur Sajat said only the first two episodes are streamed for free, but added that she is offering a 50 per cent discount for those keen to subscribe to the channel.

“Fans and haters who often criticise me — whether they like it or not — would have to subscribe to Tonton to watch the rest of the episodes,” she was quoted saying in the Sinar Harian report.

At the launch last night, Sajat also unveiled her debut single, Makhluk Penggoda, written by Aepul Roza and Iman Imran.

“If there are those who want to criticise, let them say what they want. We can’t stop them, it’s just entertainment,” she told Harian Metro, another Malay daily.