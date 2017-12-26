Friends from both the literary and political world bid farewell to Shahnon Ahmad

National laureate Datuk A. Samad Said pays his last respects to Datuk Dr Shahnon Ahmad during the funeral at Bandar Baru Bangi December 26, 2017. — Pix by Shafwan ZaidonBANGI, Dec 26 — He was a champion of Bahasa Malaysia and his books often spoke of the struggles of the common man.

But National Laureate Datuk Dr Shahnon Ahmad was not just a man of letters, he was also concerned with the issues of the day.

He was the PAS MP for Sik, Kedah for one term from 1999-2004, winning the seat by beating then minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Dr Abdul Hamid Othman by 478 votes. Family and friends help to carry the coffin of the late national laureate Professor Emeritus Datuk Shahnon Ahmad at the Bandar Baru Bangi Islamic cemetery, December 26, 2017.

Little wonder then that his funeral earlier today was attended by some 200 people who were from both the literary and political world.

PKR leader Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said the late writer felt strongly about Malay literature and often spoke about it.

“I did not take Malay literature, but he spoke much about Bahasa Malaysia and the Malay culture, which I came to learn more of from him.

“Because he was very sensitive to the issues of the day, especially in 1998, he very vocal in his writings,” she said when met after the final prayers for the late writer at Surau Madani, Bandar Baru Bangi, today.

Dr Wan Azizah said she became close to Shahnon when she helped him campaign in the 1999 general elections at his hometown Sik, Kedah.

“My husband was much closer to the late Shahnon. I visited my husband earlier today before I came here to inform him of the passing of his good friend,” said Dr Wan Azizah, referring to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is currently at the Sungai Buloh Prison.

Malaysian National Laureate Datuk A. Samad Said said, though he had not met with the late Shahnon in recent years, they used to meet frequently to discuss literature.

“When we meet, we would usually talk about literature and would rarely touch on worldly and current matters,” he said.

A. Samad Said said the two most influential works by Shahnon are Ranjau Sepanjang Jalan (“No Harvest but a Thorn”, 1966), and Srengenge (1973).

He said both novels tell of the struggles of the common man.

“Young people should read the works of the late Shahnon, especially those that are symbolic and honest, because these were the works of a writer who was honest about his views of his country,” he said. Family and friends pay their last respects to the late national laureate Professor Emeritus Datuk Shahnon Ahmad at the Bandar Baru Bangi Islamic cemetery, December 26, 2017. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

Shahnon was buried at the Tanah Perkuburan Islam Bandar Baru Bangi (Sungai Tangkas) at around 2.15pm today.

He died of pneumonia at the KPJ Kajang Hospital at about 7.30am today. He was 84.

He is survived by his wife Datin Wan Fatimah Wan Salleh, 82, three children, 14 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.