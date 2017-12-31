Freedom of speech? You banned three papers in 1987, PSM rep reminds Dr M

Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM) representative S. Arutchelvan speaks at the press conference on the anti-GST May Day rally, on April 25, 2014. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s promise yesterday to grant freedom of speech to the public and media should Pakatan Harapan and his party Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) win was ironic considering his track record, a Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM) representative has said.

S. Arutchelvan said the former prime minister was notorious for controlling everything with an iron fist, as evident in the draconian measures taken in 1987 including revoking the licences for English dailies The Star, the Chinese language Sin Chew Jit Poh, and the Malay language Watan.

“He is infamous for doing things just like the Frank Sinatra’s song, in his own way. How can he return freedom of speech when it has never existed in the first place?” the PSM central executive committee member asked, referring to Sinatra’s 1969 record My Way.

During his administration, Dr Mahathir was blamed for among others the 1987 Ops Lalang, which was credited with giving the now defunct Internal Security Act the reputation of being a “white terror,” after the security law was used to detain 119 people.

Arul said if the PPBM chairman wishes to reassure the public and garner its confidence, he has to start by practising what he preaches in his own party first.

“Take ‘Deklarasi Rakyat’ for instance, he did not even consult the public,” Arutchelvan said, referring to Dr Mahathir’s public campaign in 2016.

“He just called everybody up and dictated that in 24 or 48 hours they were going to start campaigning and they immediately did. Where’s the freedom of speech?

“Until Mahathir shows that he can exercise it, it is going to be hard for the people to take his words,” he added.

In PPBM’s inaugural annual general meeting yesterday, Dr Mahathir had said that the Opposition will also not direct state apparatus such as the police to investigate their critics and rivals’ speeches and social media posts.

He also added that if PH takes over Putrajaya, it would also ensure a separation of powers between the executive, legislative and judiciary branches, and their independence.