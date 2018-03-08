Free water for Johor? How about water now for Selangor, Hishammuddin tells Pakatan

A resident of Taman Cheras Indah fills a bucket with water as a preparation of water disruption in Klang Valley March 5, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan ZaidonKUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — Johoreans won’t fall for Pakatan Harapan’s promise of free water, Sembrong MP Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein asserted today.

The Umno lawmaker was responding to the federal Opposition promise to provide water to Johoreans free of charge as part of its manifesto for the coming 14th general elections.

“I would like to remind them that they had previously promised free water in Selangor, but that was not accomplished.

“Even my house now does not have water in Taman TAR. I am a victim of their empty promises. And I am the defence minister,” Hishammuddin told reporters at Parliament here.

Water supply in parts of the Klang Valley have been disrupted since Tuesday and is expected to return at 6pm Sunday.

The disruption was initially due to emergency repairs at the Sungai Selangor Phase 3 (SSP3) water treatment plant, which was completed ahead of schedule.

But an unexpected surge vessel system burst at the SSP3 yesterday is extending the water cut to areas in Petaling Jaya, Klang, Shah Alam, Gombak, Hulu Selangor and Kuala Lumpur.

The PH pact, comprising PKR, DAP, Parti Amanah Negara and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, will launch its 200-paged manifesto at the Ideal Convention Centre in Shah Alam tonight.