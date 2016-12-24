Free school bus initiative set to roll

Bus operators working with City Hall on the free ride programme for school children living in the People’s Housing Projects. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali PETALING JAYA, Dec 24 — Bus operators working with City Hall on the free ride programme for school children living in the People’s Housing Projects say they are prepared for the service.

The Association of School Bus Operators and Drivers of Klang Valley Kuala Lumpur and the Organisations of Peninsular Malaysia School Bus Operators Associations said they had looked into all logistics and safety issues.

“We have been working on this since October, and now everything is in place. We are waiting to start come the next school year,’’ said Ahmad Fauzi Murad, who is president of both organisations.

He was responding to concerns raised by the Coalition of School Bus Operators Association of Malaysia president, Mohd Rofik Moh Yusoff, who said City Hall might be overwhelmed by the programme, which will serve about 6,000 children in 60 housing areas.

Fauzi said all school bus operators in the programme had been vetted, with all drivers and vehicles registered with the Land Public Transport Commission (SPAD).

In terms of safety, he said, only school bus operators registered with SPAD were involved.

Fauzi said they were also required to submit their licence, permits, Puspakom reports and their vehicle road tax to City Hall.

“They have been properly checked and there are no cases of ‘rouge’ operators.”

Fauzi said City Hall would also issue a card for PPR students for identification purposes.

It will enable us to identify those who are eligible for the service,’’ he said.