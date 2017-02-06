Free parking in city for PPR dwellers

The Bukit Aman carpark is a five-storey building which houses two restaurants on the rooftop. — Malay Mail pic KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — People’s housing projects (PPR) residents will soon be able to park for free in 13 multi-level carparks provided by the Federal Territories Ministry.

Its minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor said the first of the carparks had been completed in Bukit Aman with others to follow before the end of the year.

He said among the other areas identified with a dire need for parking spaces are Wangsa Maju, Segambut, Cheras and Bandar Tun Razak.

“We will have a multi-level carpark in each of the 13 parliamentary constituencies here,” he told reporters at the launch of Kenduri 1 Wilayah at Padang Bola Sepang Jinjang Utara here yesterday.

He said the design of each carpark, which costs between RM13 million to RM14 million, would be customised to cater to the needs of nearby residents.

“There is no standardised design for the carparks. The concept will somewhat emulate the multi-level carpark near Bukit Aman police headquarters. However, some will have a prayer room (surau), futsal court, and common halls -- depending on what the people need,” he said.

“We also plan to encourage commercial activities in the facilities by establishing businesses such as MyMini Mart, an entrepreneurial initiative by the ministry.”

Each car park should offer between 700 to 800 parking bays.

“As it is near the Botanical Garden, it was decided it should house a Malay and a Chinese restaurant on the rooftop to attract more visitors,” he said.

He said the soon-to-be-erected carparks would be owned and managed wholly by Kuala Lumpur City Hall.

Tengku Adnan hoped the Kenduri 1 Wilayah would continue to create a cohesive community where the people do not feel estranged from their government.

“We have changed the format since four years ago where all ministerial agencies will engage with the people as much as possible,” he said.

“We want to be close to the people with the aim of getting their feedback and helping them improve their lives.”

The event was attended by some 3,000 residents from all walks of life who were treated to a sumptuous feast and by cultural performances.

In conjunction with the Federal Territories Day on Feb 1, the ministry will be hosting 11 more Kenduri 1 Wilayah at different constituencies in the Federal Territories with the grand ceremony happening in Putrajaya on Feb 26.