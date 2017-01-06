Last updated Friday, January 06, 2017 11:50 pm GMT+8

Free fuel once a month for selected Labuan motorcyclists

Friday January 6, 2017
LABUAN, Jan 6 — Motorcyclists with machines of 150cc and below can fuel up for free once a month this year on this duty-free island under an initiative launched by Labuan Umno Youth.

More than 1,000 youths took advantage of the programme, held for two hours, at the During Tunjong fuel station on Tuesday night. The charity gesture was held once last year.

Labuan Umno Youth chief Datuk Mohd Rafi Ali Hassan said the initiative was part of the wing’s efforts to help lessen the financial burden of youths in view of rising oil prices.

“We took the initiative after discussing it with Labuan MP Datuk Rozman Isli. We agreed to organise it every month,” he said to Bernama today.

Rafi, who is also political secretary to the Minister of Federal Territories, said: “We are doing it (providing free petrol for motorcyclists) after considering the youths who lost their jobs in the oil and gas companies and also the ups and downs of global oil prices.”

A motorcyclist who identified himself as Manaf Hashim, 33, commended Labuan Umno Youth for the initiative. Kasim Bakri, 29, thanked Labuan Umno Youth. — Bernama

