Fraudulent flood aid claims still under investigation, Penang CM says

Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng said the investigations into into alleged fraudulent flood aid claims and mismanagement are still ongoing. ― Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, March 7 — Investigations into alleged fraudulent flood aid claims and mismanagement are still ongoing, Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng said today.

He said the state government is aware of issues with the state’s one-off RM700 flood aid to flood victims last month.

“Investigations have been launched by respective district offices and the state secretary was informed of this,” he said in a press conference today.

He said the state government has also reported this to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

“We already knew about this based on the state government’s report in February, before the Umno assemblyman issued a statement on this,” he said.

He said the matter should be handled administratively.

Lim was responding to a statement by Pulau Betong assemblyman Datuk Muhamad Farid Saad yesterday.

The Umno assemblyman claimed that those not affected by the November 5 floods had also received the state government’s one-off flood aid.

He alleged that in some cases, more than one person from each household had also received the flood aid.

The RM700 flood aid was given out to flood victims in December last year to those affected by the November 5 floods last year.