Fourth victim in Lenggong accident dies

Fire and Rescue Dept members rushing to aid in an accident which involved a trailer and three cars at the Jalan Baling-Kuala Kangsar crossroad traffic light junction, near MRSM Lenggong in Gerik December 10 2017. — Picture courtesy of the Fire and Rescue DepartmentIPOH, Dec 12 ― The grisly accident that killed three siblings in Lenggong on December 10, has claimed its fourth victim.

Gerik police chief Supt Ismail Che Isa confirmed that the siblings' father Ismail Yaacob, 53, succumbed to his injuries at 1.40am this morning.

Ismail was receiving treatment at the Taiping hospital after suffering serious injuries in the accident that killed three of his children.

According to previous reports, the 11am accident occured when a trailer slammed into several cars which had stopped at the Jalan Baling-Kuala Kangsar crossroad traffic light junction, near MRSM Lenggong in Gerik.

The cars included a Toyota Hilux, a Grand Livina, a Nissan Sentral, and Ismail's Honda HRV ― which received the initial brunt of the impact.

Ismail's three children Muhammad Hanif Ismail, 8, Nur Ain Hanifah Ismail, 8, and Nur Ain Hafizah Ismail, 22 were killed in the accident.

Ismail's wife Zarina Yong, 44 was seriously injured while their daughter Nur Ain Harizah Ismail, 13 escaped with minor injuries.

Gerik police reportedly said early investigations indicated that the trailer ploughed into the cars following a suspected brake failure.

Yesterday, police remanded the trailer driver for three days to assist investigations.