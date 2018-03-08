Four years on, Najib says country committed to finding MH370

A man looks at a message board for passengers, onboard the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, during its fourth annual remembrance event in Kuala Lumpur March 8, 2018. — Reuters pic KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — Malaysia remains devoted to unravelling the mystery of missing Malaysia Airline Flight MH370, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak on the fourth anniversary of the plane’s disappearance today.

Najib also said the memory of those who were on board the fateful flight stayed in Malaysians’ hearts and prayers.

“As the latest search we commissioned shows, we remain committed to finding MH370 and discovering the fate of those on board.

“Until then, we are committed to honouring them by pushing the global aviation community to take many necessary measures to make our skies safer, ensuring that such a tragedy never takes place again,” Najib said in a statement today.

MH370 disappeared from radar screens while en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on March 8, 2014 with 239 people on board.

The plane has remained missing since, but authorities have declared all passengers and crew to be dead.

The disappearance shocked the global aviation community and forced the industry to adopt technological changes for improved tracking of commercial airliners.

Malaysian authorities will release an update on the investigation and search for MH370 today.

An American salvage firm is currently conducting the only remaining active search for the plane on a “no cure, no fee” basis.