Four women who scaled Bukit Keluang in Besut robbed at knifepoint

BESUT, Sept 23 ― It was a bitter-sweet experience for four women when they successfully scaled the peak of Bukit Keluang yesterday.

Even before they could congratulate one another on their feat while using a path rarely used by other climbers, they found themselves “greeted” by two men who charged at them while brandishing a knife and a piece of wood.

The duo wearing short pants and t-shirts threatened to rape and kill the women if they refused to hand over their jewellery which they wore, cash and valuables.

“Fearing for their lives, the women did as they were told before the robbers ran downhill via a route towards the sea and disappeared,” said Besut police chief, Supt Mohd Zamri Mohd Rowi.

He said the victims comprised a 55-year-old woman, her 21-year-old daughter and two friends aged 24 and 39.

“The women from Pasir Mas, Kelantan had climbed Bukit Keluang via the route facing the sea which was not the regular path used by most climbers.

“When they arrived at the peak about 2.30pm, two men suddenly emerged from a jungle and began charging at them while armed with a knife and piece of wood.

“The women were threatened with rape and murder if they refused to hand over their jewelleries and valuables to the robbers,” Mohd Zamri told a media conference here today.

He said the victims were robbed of three gold bracelets, gold chain, gold ring, three mobile phones and RM200.

He reminded the public to exercise caution when climbing the hill. ― Bernama