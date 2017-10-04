Four RTD enforcement personnel remanded six days in graft probe

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 3 — Four Road Transport Department (RTD) enforcement personnel were remanded six days from today to help in investigation over a bribe of RM400 to RM600 from a school bus operator.

The remand orders were issued by Magistrate Siti Nabila Abdul Rashid after allowing the application of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

All the male individuals, aged in their early 30s, were RTD enforcers at the Bangi branch in Selangor.

They were detained at 3pm yesterday after they turned up to give their statements at the MACC Headquarters here and the case was investigated under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009 for obtaining a bribe.

According to a MACC spokesman, the bribe was given by the school bus operator to the RTD enforcement personnel as an inducement not to take action against him as he did not have a legitimate permit. — Bernama