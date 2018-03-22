Four N. Korean suspects still at large, Jong-nam trial told

Two women are on trial for murdering Kim Jong-nam at the Departure Hall of KLIA2 on February 13 last year. — Reuters picSHAH ALAM, March 22 — An investigation officer told the High Court here today that the four North Korean men who are still at large, but jointly charged, in the murder of Kim Chol or Kim Jong-nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, are the assassins in the case.

Sepang/KLIA senior investigating officer (IO) ASP Wan Azirul Nizam Che Wan Aziz, who is the ninth witness in the murder trial, classified the four men as assassins because of their involvement in the high-profile case.

The four North Korean men are Hong Song Hac, 35, also known as Mr Chang; O Jong Gil, 56 (James), Ri Ji Hyon, 34, (Mr Y) and Ri Jae Nam, 59, (Hanamori).

Wan Azirul Nizam said this in response to a suggestion by lawyer Datuk Naran Singh, representing Vietnamese woman Doan Thi Huong, who is an accused in the murder trial.

Doan, 29, and Siti Aisyah, 26, who is an Indonesian, are charged with four others still at large, with murdering Kim Chol, 45, at the Departure Hall of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (KLIA2) at 9am on February 13 last year.

However, Wan Azirul Nizam disagreed with Naran Singh, who said that his investigation was incomplete as there was no statement by the four suspects.

Wan Azirul Nizam said he was not able to record the statement from the four men to know their role, as well as that of the two accused, in the case.

Naran Singh: You called the four (North Korean) men as criminals, assassins and traitors?

Wan Azirul Nizam: I called them suspects who are believed involved in the murder.

Naran Singh: In short, you say there are assassins?

Wan Azirul Nizam: Agree

Questioned by Naran Singh on the next course of action he took, Wan Azirul Nizam said he sought the assistance of Interpol to arrest the four suspects since the North Korean Embassy decline to cooperate in the matter.

On North Korean Ri Jong-chol, who was held in remand for 14 days to facilitate investigation of the case, Wan Azirul Nizam disagreed with lawyer Salim, who also represented Doan, that the man should be charged in court.

Salim: Do you agree that before Ri was sent home, you could have taken his statement as a witness?

Wan Azirul Nizam: Agree

Ri was the owner of the Naza Ria vehicle which was used to transport two North Korean suspects from the Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (KLIA2) to the KL International Airport (KLIA) after Kim Chol was attacked.

The hearing before judge Datuk Azmi Ariffin continues on April 2. — Bernama