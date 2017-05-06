Last updated -- GMT+8

Cops detain four over assault on man in front of surau

Saturday May 6, 2017
10:49 AM GMT+8

Two screen captures of the video showing the mob attack that took place outside a surau in Johor Baru. Two screen captures of the video showing the mob attack that took place outside a surau in Johor Baru. JOHOR BARU, May 6  — Four men were detained by the police early today for investigation into an assault on a man in front of a surau in  Taman Austin Perdana here yesterday.

Johor Criminal Investigation Department head Datuk  Kamarul Zaman Mamat said the suspects, aged between 21 and 55 , were arrested at about 1am in front of the surau under Section 147 of the penal Code for rioting.

The incident, which had been made viral on the social media, was believed to have started during Friday prayer when a motorist sounded the horn of his vehicle in front of the surau which was congested with traffic.

Kamarul Zaman advised the public to not viral the incident or make any comments that could worsen the situation. — Bernama

